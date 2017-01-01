Win Tickets To The JC Brooks Album Release Show JC Brooks is back with a new album, The Neon Jungle. Enter for your chance to attend his album release show on April 7th at Chop Shop. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the show and a copy of the new album, The Neon Jungle. Visit chopshopchi.com for more information.

Win Jack Johnson Tickets Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jack Johnson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 2nd.