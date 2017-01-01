Win Tickets To See John Mayer

Hamilton Leithauser Live From Studio X Hamilton Leithauser is performing Live from Studio X on Wednesday, February 15th at 2:00pm at a secret location in Chicago! Enter for your chance to win access for two, to the Studio X performance, presented by Two Brothers Artisan Brewing... Family owned and fiercely loved since 1996. Don't mess with my Two Brothers. Must be 21+ to enter.

Lee Fields & the Expressions Lee Fields and the Expressions are coming to Thalia Hall on February 28th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Tickets are on sale now. Visit thaliahallchicago.com for more information.