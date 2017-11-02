ONXRT Volume 19 will be released in Chicagoland Target stores on December 1st! However, you can pre-order it TODAY at Target.com to make sure you have a copy for the holidays.

This year’s edition is full of gems from recordings taken in our studios, and in venues around town. Proceeds from ONXRT Volume 19 benefit the Alliance for the Great Lakes and World Bicycle Relief.

ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Volume 19 includes the following tracks:

1. Phoenix – J-Boy

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 6/5/17.

2. Mondo Cozmo – Shine

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 2/17/17.

3. Cold War Kids – First

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 3/18/17.



4. The Revivalists – Wish I Knew You

Recorded for Live from Studio X at House of Blues 3/18/17.

5. Kaleo – Way Down We Go

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 2/22/17.



6. Sting – Petrol Head

Recorded live for the XRT Sunday Night Concert at The Aragon Ballroom 3/3/17.



7. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 6/15/17.



8. Vance Joy – Lay It On Me

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 8/1/17.

9. Real Estate – Darling

Recorded for Live from Studio X at Cubby Bear 5/12/17.

10. Alt-J – In Cold Blood

Webcast live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at XRT 8/5/17.