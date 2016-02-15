Los Lobos At The Tivoli Theatre

February 15th & 16th!
93XRT invites you to an evening with Los Lobos and special guest at Classic Cinemas’ Tivoli Theatre on February 15th & 16th!
Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20th at 10AM. General Admission tickets are $60 with seats at a first come first served. You can get early access to purchase tickets in the XRT presale taking place Thursday, January 19th beginning at 10 AM by using the password “WXRT”. Premium tickets are $95 and include reserved seating, and limited edition concert poster. Doors open at 6:30pm and show begins at 7:30pm. Brought to you by Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre and Chicago Volvo Retailers. This special concert event is for guests 21 and over.
WEDNESDAY, 2/15 | THURSDAY, 2/16