WXRT & Supreme Lobster’s Rockin’ Lobster Bash

Aragon Ballroom — 1106 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
August 30, 2017 7-10pm $70.00 GA $120.00 VIP

Join XRT’s Lin Brehmer and Supreme Lobster for a decadent evening of lobster and libations on August 30, 2017 at the Aragon Ballroom.

The evening will be hosted at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. This year’s roster of presenting Chefs and Mixologists is the best yet with multiple Michelin Stars, James Beard Winners and a complete crew of culinary rock stars.

Enjoy a seafood tasting menu featuring the style and vision unique to some of Chicago’s top culinary artists. Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10am with a limited discounted pre-sale.
Ticket price includes full tasting menu and specialty cocktails. Must be 21+ to attend. Event is rain or shine.

Rockin’ Lobster Bash is a proud supporter of The Illinois Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

RICK BAYLESS

FRONTERA GRILL

CHARLES WELCH

HONEYS

ABE CONLON

FAT RICE

ROSS MENDOZA

BLVD

MITCH CAVANAH

SINK SWIM

MIKE SHEERIN

ROCKIT

DAN SALLS

QUIOTE

RYAN WOMBACHER

HAMPTON SOCIAL

MATT GOODMAN

MAHALO

JOE GIACOMINO / JOHN VERMIGLIO

GREY GHOST DETROIT

MATT AYALA

COCHON VOLANT

RYAN MCCASKEY

ACADIA

BEN RUIZ

2FUN CHINESE

BILL WALKER

KENISSON AT HOTEL LINCOLN

BRIAN ENYART

DOS URBNAN CANTINA

JOSEPH RIZZA

PRIME AND PROVISIONS

KATSUJI TANABE

BARRIO

JEREMY LEVEN

MFK

RICK GRESH

ACE BOUNCE

JARED WENTWORTH

TRENCH BAR

CORY MORRIS

RONERO

KEVIN MARQUARDT

SAIGON SISTERS

RUSSEL KOOK

GIBSONS

TOM VAN LENTE

WINCHESTER

