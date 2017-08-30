Join XRT’s Lin Brehmer and Supreme Lobster for a decadent evening of lobster and libations on August 30, 2017 at the Aragon Ballroom.

WXRT & Supreme Lobster’s Rockin’ Lobster Bash

Aragon Ballroom — 1106 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

August 30, 2017 7-10pm $70.00 GA $120.00 VIP

Join XRT’s Lin Brehmer and Supreme Lobster for a decadent evening of lobster and libations on August 30, 2017 at the Aragon Ballroom.

The evening will be hosted at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. This year’s roster of presenting Chefs and Mixologists is the best yet with multiple Michelin Stars, James Beard Winners and a complete crew of culinary rock stars.

Enjoy a seafood tasting menu featuring the style and vision unique to some of Chicago’s top culinary artists. Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10am with a limited discounted pre-sale.

Ticket price includes full tasting menu and specialty cocktails. Must be 21+ to attend. Event is rain or shine.

Rockin’ Lobster Bash is a proud supporter of The Illinois Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.