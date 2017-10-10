93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam Starring Spoon With Special Guest Real Estate

The 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam Starring
SPOON
Special Guest Real Estate
December 10 at The Chicago Theatre
Tickets on sale this Friday, October 13th at 9am CDT at Ticketmaster.com
XRT Pre-Sale is this Thursday, October 12th from 10am-10pm (Code: XRTHOLIDAY) 4 ticket limit.
Tickets Are limited. Tickets will also be available at The Chicago Theatre box office, 175 N. State Street.
With their ninth album ‘Hot Thoughts’ gathering praise as the bravest, most sonically inventive works of their career, Spoon will headline this year’s 93XRT Goose Island Holiday Jam. Front man Britt Daniel’s songwriting genius is already established, but the band’s performances on television, including ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ as well as their festival appearances this year at Lollapalooza, SXSW, Forecastle and Panorama have all shown the band is a continued force to be reckoned with.
Real Estate was formed in Ridgewood, New Jersey by singer/guitarist Martin Courtney and bassist Alex Bleeker. In 2011, Jackson Pollis joined the band on drums and later Matt Kallman on keyboards and Julian Lynch on guitar. Their 2017 album ‘In Mind’ marks Real Estate’s fourth overall full-length, casting the band in a new light.