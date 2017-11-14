My Morning Jacket Announce Break From Touring Until 2019

For a band that’s known for the frenetic pace, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a new album from My Morning Jacket, or seen them in Chicago for that matter.

There’s good reason for that as members of the band have been pursuing other projects during this time period. Jim James is gearing up to release a new album of covers, guitarist Carl Broemel is touring in support of his second solo album and helped work on Ray LaMontagne’s upcoming 2018 album, and keyboardist Bo Koster became a touring member of Roger Waters’ band.

Alongside the announcement of a three-night New Years run at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO came the revelation that My Morning Jacket will not be touring until 2019 (via Paste).

After the New Years shows, the final performance My Morning Jacket has scheduled is their One Big Holiday Festival held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from March 2-6.

The last time My Morning Jacket played in Chicago was for a three-night run of 93XRT Shows at the Chicago Theatre from 6/9-6/11.

