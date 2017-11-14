The Killers, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, And More To Play Hangout Music Fest

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Hangout Music Festival
Photo: Stuart Wilson / Getty Images

It’s never too early to start planning your next music festival.

The folks at Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, AL announced their 2018 lineup today and it features some heavy hitters.

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Portugal. The Man, Cold War Kids, Anderson East, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, Bahamas, Foster The People, Greta Van Fleet, Alice Merton, and more are set to play the festival.

The fest takes place from May 18-20. You can find out more info about the fest and tickets right here.

Check out the full lineup below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live