Christa A. From Highland Park

I’m CEO of our household (home with 2 kids and 2 greyhounds). Many years ago I was a national radio rep and sold advertising for XRT “sister stations” in other markets.

I’ve been listening to XRT since I was a kid, about 40 years now. And having travelled all over, I can confidently say it’s the best radio station in the world!

3 favorite bands: I cannot pick just 3 favorite bands: Buddy Guy, The Grateful Dead, The Avett Brothers, Annie Lennox/Eurthymics, The Meters, Pearl Jam

Last great concert I saw: Last great concert I saw was Kamasi Washington, where I witnessed an impressive array of talent and just pure love of the game. WOW!

I’m passionate about greyhound rescue, as we have adopted 5 retired racers over the years. They are sweet, gentle giants that spend most of their time cuddling on the couch. Do yourself a favor and opt to adopt.

