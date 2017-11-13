THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Sunflower Bean – “I Was a Fool”

New York band Sunflower Bean were instant BIG BEAT favs when their debut album, Human Ceremony, dropped last year and we’re absolutely thrilled to have a new track from Julia, Jacob, and Nick to share with you on the show tonight. This band is fairly new and can rock with the best of ’em when that’s the stated goal, but when you talk with the band and get a feel for what they like and what their favorite records are, you get the sense that they’re itching to try new things. “I Was a Fool” feels like a step in the right direction for this band, and from what we know about them, pretty much any step that they take will be in the right direction.

They play Metro with Sleigh Bells on January 31. Tickets here.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)

Sleigh Bells – “Favorite Transgressions” (Torn Clean)

(break)

Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

Quicksand – “Warm and Low” (Epitaph)

Sunflower Bean – “I Was a Fool” (Mom + Pop)

Hookworms – “Negative Space” (Domino)

Pinegrove – “Intrepid” (Run For Cover)

(break)

Goat Girl – “Cracker Drool” (Rough Trade)

Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)

Porches – “Find Me” (Domino)

11pm

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky” (Sub Pop)

tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands” (4AD)

Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)

(break)

Samson Ashe – “Too Rough” (37 Adventures)

Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back” (Mute)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

Miguel – “Told You So” (Bystorm Entertainment/RCA)

Julien Baker – “Turn Out the Lights” (Matador)

King Krule – “Half Man Half Shark” (True Panther/XL)

(break)

Liza Anne – “Paranoia” (Arts & Crafts)

Young Fathers – “Lord” (Ninja Tune)

Tennis – “No Exit” (Mutually Detrimental)