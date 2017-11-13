Saturday Morning Flashback: 1995 [Playlist]

We hit the mid 90’s on Saturday Morning Flashback and we recalled when Coolio had us in a Gangsta’s Paradise, Mel Gibson wore a kilt in Braveheart all the way to Oscar gold and we listened to music from soundtracks to Batman Forever & Empire Records. Heard big sweeping albums from Smashing Pumpkins and quieter harmonies from The Jayhawks. All part of the year 1995. Here is our musical trek….
Del Amitri – Roll To Me
Alice In Chains – Heaven Beside You
Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
Soul Asylum – Misery
Spacehog – In The Meantime
The Beatles – Free As A Bird
Joan Osborne – One Of Us
Red Hot Chili Peppers – My Friends
Ben Harper – Ground On Down
Natalie Merchant – Wonder
Chris Isaak – Baby Did A Bad Thing
Collective Soul – December
Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
Van Morrison – Days Like This
Dave Matthews Band – Ants Marching
Melissa Etheridge – If I Wanted To
Goo Goo Dolls – Name
Bob Dylan – All Along The Watchtower (Unplugged)
Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
Green Day – When I Come Around
Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
John Hiatt – Cry Love
Better Than Ezra – Good
U2 – Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
Tracy Chapman – Give Me One Reason
Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
Oasis – Wonderwall
PJ Harvey – Down By The Water
Gin Blossoms – Til I Hear It From You
Tom Petty – Wildflowers
Bush – Comedown
Jayhawks – Blue
Toad The Wet Sproket – Good Intentions