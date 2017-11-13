Saturday Morning Flashback: 1995 [Playlist]

We hit the mid 90’s on Saturday Morning Flashback and we recalled when Coolio had us in a Gangsta’s Paradise, Mel Gibson wore a kilt in Braveheart all the way to Oscar gold and we listened to music from soundtracks to Batman Forever & Empire Records. Heard big sweeping albums from Smashing Pumpkins and quieter harmonies from The Jayhawks. All part of the year 1995. Here is our musical trek….

Del Amitri – Roll To Me

Alice In Chains – Heaven Beside You

Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye

Soul Asylum – Misery

Spacehog – In The Meantime

The Beatles – Free As A Bird

Joan Osborne – One Of Us

Red Hot Chili Peppers – My Friends

Ben Harper – Ground On Down

Natalie Merchant – Wonder

Chris Isaak – Baby Did A Bad Thing

Collective Soul – December

Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains

Van Morrison – Days Like This

Dave Matthews Band – Ants Marching

Melissa Etheridge – If I Wanted To

Goo Goo Dolls – Name

Bob Dylan – All Along The Watchtower (Unplugged)

Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees

Green Day – When I Come Around

Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

John Hiatt – Cry Love

Better Than Ezra – Good

U2 – Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Tracy Chapman – Give Me One Reason

Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

Oasis – Wonderwall

PJ Harvey – Down By The Water

Gin Blossoms – Til I Hear It From You

Tom Petty – Wildflowers

Bush – Comedown

Jayhawks – Blue

Toad The Wet Sproket – Good Intentions

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram