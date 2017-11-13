Rudy R. From Oswego

I’m a Senior Manager for Costco Wholesale in Orland Park IL and also a part time background actor for TV/movies filmed in Chicago.

I have been listening to XRT for about 38 years!

3 favorite bands: 1) The Beatles 2) Talking Heads 3) Steely Dan

Last great concert I saw: Bruce Springsteen in 1981 MY ALL TIME FAVORITE CONCERT that I got front row tickets (6 of them ) from you guys- XRT!!! I was listening to XRT that day in 1981 when the DJ said we have tickets for the Bruce concert and if you mail in a check,we will mail you your tickets. Well goofy me mailed you guys a personal check ( the tickets were $12.50 each! ) Then a letter came saying we need a money order and if you hurry we saved your tickets- so I got the money order and mailed that out…lo and behold when the tickets came they were seats 1 through 6 – FRONT ROW!! ( I even saved the ticket stub- see the photo below!)