A Bunch Of Rare Grateful Dead Items Are Going Up For Auction

By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Grateful Dead
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Deadheads seeking to own a piece of the band’s history may want to listen up.

Stremmel Auctions will be conducting a sale of many Grateful Dead related items beginning on November 22nd. The items were from the collection of Hal Kant, the band’s longtime attorney, and his wife Jesse Kant.

Among the items up for auction are all access passes, a Grateful Dead letterman jacket, stage banners from the band’s 25th anniversary tour in 1989, a wristwatch, and much more.

Also included is an invitation to Jerry Garcia’s wedding to Deborah Koons on Valentine’s Day 1994.

Check out the full list of items up for auction here.

