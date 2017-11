Looks like we may need to make an update to our list of the 5 Most Expensive Guitars.

According to Rolling Stone, Bob Dylan’s 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar was purchased by an anonymous buyer from Heritage Auctions for $396,000.

Dylan used the guitar during the Concert For Bangladesh and during his Rolling Thunder Revue.

Bob Dylan’s guitar repairman Larry Cragg purchased the guitar from Dyaln for $500 in 1977.

The guitar was the second known Dylan guitar to come to auction.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram