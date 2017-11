Breakfast With The Beatles – November 12, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Come Together

George – Pure Smokey

Jesus Enriquez – With A Little Help From My Friends

Paul – Girlfriend

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Booker T. Jones – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – From Me To You (Ed Sullivan-Miami)

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Get Back (Fast Version)

Neil Young – I Saw Her Standing There (Musicares Concert)

John – Bring It On Home To Me/Send Me Some Lovin’

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Stone Temple Pilots – Revolution

9 AM

The Beatles – I Need You

Phil Lesh – She Said, She Said

George – Taxman (Japan)

Bruce Cockburn – Fool On The Hill\

John – Out The Blue

The Beatles – Helter Skelter/Gone Tomorrow Here Today (Acoustic)

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son

Ringo – King Of The Kingdom

The Beatles – Two Of Us

Paul – Pipes Of Peace

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – NOVEMBER 12, 2017

JAZZ RECORD ART COLLECTIVE PRESENTS THE HEAVY SOUNDS PERFORMING BOOKER T. & THE M.G.’S 1970 RELEASE McLEMORE AVENUE, COVERS OF SONGS FROM ABBEY ROAD – WEDNESDAY, 9 PM – FULTON STREET COLLECTIVE, 3RD FLOOR, 1821 W. HUBBARD, CHICAGO – ALL AGES – FREE PARKING

THE FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 7 PM – BARRYMORE THEATRE, 2090 ALTWOOD AVE, MADISON, WISC – ALL AGES

BEATALLICA (HEAVY METAL BEATLE PARODY) – FRIDAY – TOP FUEL SALOON, 275 S. HICKORY ST, BRAIDWOOD

JOHN KIMSEY & THE TWISTED ROOTS QUARTET – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 10:15 PM – UNCOMMON GROUND, 3800 N. CLARK, CHICAGO

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – FOUNTAIN HILLS GOLF COURSE, 12601 S. KEDZIE AVE, ALSIP (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 4 PM – FIRE BAR & GRILL, 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 435 ANGELA LANE, CRYSTAL LAKE

BEATALLICA (HEAVY METAL BEATLE PARODY) – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 1:30 PM – LYRIC ROOM, 231 N. BROADWAY, GREEN BAY, WISC

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PHIL ANGOTTI – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAY, 12 NOON – RECLAIMED BAR & RESTAURANT, 3655 N. WESTERN AVE, CHICAGO

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

