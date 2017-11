The Beverly Hills Turkey Trot 5K Run & Family Walk will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 through Chicago’s historic North Beverly Community. Proceeds from this event will benefit the John McNicholas Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation & 19th Ward Youth Foundation. Registration is available online at http://www.the19thward.com. Register by November 17th to guarantee a long sleeve race t-shirt. Enter for your chance to win entry for two to the run!