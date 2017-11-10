Tom B. From West Dundee

I’m a Graphic Designer & have been listening to XRT since I was a senior in high school – 1979, (38 yrs)

]3 favorite bands: Steely Dan, The Shins, Dawes

Last great concert I saw: Last great concert would probably be Pink Floyd at Soldier Field (many years back).

“I can remember the first song I heard on XRT, while driving home from school – “Money” by the Flying Lizards. I was not aware of the station, as my friends all listed to the Loop. When I heard Money, I was intrigued and I hooked ever since! Here I found bands like the Talking Heads, Neil Young, The Allman Brothers… and have not found a finer music station since – Thank You!”

