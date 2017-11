Due to overwhelming demand, a second Foo Fighters show has been added at Wrigley Field on July 30th.

Tickets for the July 29th show sold out in an instant. To make good to fans that were left out, the Foo Fighters added another Concrete and Gold tour date at the Friendly Confines!

Tickets for the show will go on sale Saturday, November 18th at 10 AM. Find more information at Cubs.com/foo.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram