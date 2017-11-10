5 Songs For The First Snowfall

Here are some of the songs to put one once the first snow starts falling from the sky.

1)Listen The Snow is Falling – Galaxie 500

This Boston band nailed this Yoko song and always one of the first songs I listen to when I see that first flake.

2)At The First Fall of Snow – Hank Williams

Country in it’s rawest form, simple and beautiful.

3)How to Bring A Blush To A Snow – Cocteau Twins

Elizabeth Frasier always sounds beautiful especially as the snow falls.

4)Abominable Snowman In The Market – Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

Jonathan is one of those artists that seems to have a song for everything.

5)A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

Having Italian roots the older generation loved Dino and why wouldn’t you, brilliant song sung by Dean that brings back memories of snowy nights with the grandparents.