5 Songs For The First Snowfall

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Here are some of the songs to put one once the first snow starts falling from the sky.

1)Listen The Snow is Falling – Galaxie 500

This Boston band nailed this Yoko song and always one of the first songs I listen to when I see that first flake.

2)At The First Fall of Snow – Hank Williams

Country in it’s rawest form, simple and beautiful.

3)How to Bring A Blush To A Snow – Cocteau Twins

Elizabeth Frasier always sounds beautiful especially as the snow falls.

4)Abominable Snowman In The Market – Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

Jonathan is one of those artists that seems to have a song for everything.

5)A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

Having Italian roots the older generation loved Dino and why wouldn’t you, brilliant song sung by Dean that brings back memories of snowy nights with the grandparents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live