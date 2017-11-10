5 Songs For The First Snowfall

Here are some of the songs to put one once the first snow starts falling from the sky.
1)Listen The Snow is Falling – Galaxie 500
This Boston band nailed this Yoko song and always one of the first songs I listen to when I see that first flake.
2)At The First Fall of Snow – Hank Williams
Country in it’s rawest form, simple and beautiful.
3)How to Bring A Blush To A Snow – Cocteau Twins
Elizabeth Frasier always sounds beautiful especially as the snow falls.
4)Abominable Snowman In The Market – Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Jonathan is one of those artists that seems to have a song for everything.
5)A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
Having Italian roots the older generation loved Dino and why wouldn’t you, brilliant song sung by Dean that brings back memories of snowy nights with the grandparents.