We asked for your XRT Relics – and you Delivered!

Earlier this week I asked you guys to show me your XRT Relics – pins, stickers, keychains, any cool old XRT swag you still hold on to. And the response was outstanding! You like us, you really like us!

Here are a few of your relics. Thanks for sending them!

@emmamacXRT free 4th of July concert stub brought to you by @93XRT and Bud Ice. pic.twitter.com/1n1iNWQW77 — chris edwards (@holein30202) November 8, 2017

@93XRT @xrtfrankelee @themmert1 Thirty years ago today. More info on 93xrt Facebook messenger if they want to share. Jazz fest! pic.twitter.com/9Iawoibo5I — Aaron Bork (@bork76) September 3, 2017

@emmamacXRT don’t hold me to the year, but this sticker has lived in every car I’ve owned since the 80’s pic.twitter.com/l3FQk2gXEr — Jeannette Thele (@jrthele) November 8, 2017

@emmamacXRT piece of chocolate the station gave out at the 95 @phish Halloween show at Rosemont. pic.twitter.com/LxQEEpgKrs — chris edwards (@holein30202) November 8, 2017

Found this in an old house I bought a couple of years ago… @emmamacXRT @93XRT pic.twitter.com/EXRdaMB9Dx — Jason Zimberoff (@zim64half) November 8, 2017

@emmamacXRT @93XRT #loyalist A pic from a 1980 road trip to National Parks out west wearing a classic XRT shirt. I guess I'm the relic, since I wore the shirt until it disintegrated. pic.twitter.com/8riy4D3sxK — Ken Simpson (@KenSimpson14) November 8, 2017

I’ve got these old pins sitting in my desk drawer from the early 90’s @emmamacXRT @93XRT #loyalist pic.twitter.com/3FXrFETAAd — Eric Lovejoy (@eblovejoy) November 8, 2017

Old cooler decked out… pic.twitter.com/8hpk8QqEim — Jeff Dem (@Jffdmrly) November 8, 2017

Xrt in Havana Cuba pic.twitter.com/c6wRoaebna — Hootz312 (@312_505) November 8, 2017

Old 93XRT sticker with a Morrissey quote – thanks to Charlie O’Malley for sharing!

And don’t forget to enter to be our Loyal Listener of the Day! Every day throughout the month of November we will declare one faithful XRT listener the “XRT Loyal Listener of the Day” and give them a shout out on the air and our social media pages. We will also award them a limited edition 93XRT Bluetooth speaker and the brand new XRT “Music Lover” t-shirt. Plus one lucky winner will score a $2,000 Stub Hub gift card, so they can attend the upcoming concerts or events of their choice.

Enter to be the XRT Loyal Listener of the Day here!

