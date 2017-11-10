We asked for your XRT Relics – and you Delivered!

By Emma Mac
Listener Ken Simpson shares a photo of visiting Yellowstone National Park in 1980. He says, "A pic from a 1980 road trip to National Parks out west wearing a classic XRT shirt. I guess I'm the relic, since I wore the shirt until it disintegrated."

Earlier this week I asked you guys to show me your XRT Relics – pins, stickers, keychains, any cool old XRT swag you still hold on to. And the response was outstanding! You like us, you really like us!

Here are a few of your relics. Thanks for sending them!

morrissey We asked for your XRT Relics and you Delivered!
Old 93XRT sticker with a Morrissey quote – thanks to Charlie O’Malley for sharing!

And don’t forget to enter to be our Loyal Listener of the Day! Every day throughout the month of November we will declare one faithful XRT listener the “XRT Loyal Listener of the Day” and give them a shout out on the air and our social media pages. We will also award them a limited edition 93XRT Bluetooth speaker and the brand new XRT “Music Lover” t-shirt. Plus one lucky winner will score a $2,000 Stub Hub gift card, so they can attend the upcoming concerts or events of their choice.

Enter to be the XRT Loyal Listener of the Day here!

More from Emma Mac
