Wisconsin Introduces Bill To Lower Drinking Age To 19

Wisconsin’s love of beer could soon be extended to those that aren’t yet 21 years old.

According to WGN, a bill has been introduced that would lower the Wisconsin drinking age to 19. One of the main arguments lawmakers have for lowering the drinking age is that Nineteen-year-olds have been legal adults for one year, and can enlist in the military.

Additionally, Rep. Adam Jarchow said the bill “countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars” enforcing drinking laws. He added, “those efforts could be used for other important issues such as drug abuse and sexual assaults.”

The bill faces two big obstacles. First, it’s not supported by the Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who plays a large role in determining what ideas get brought up to a vote.

Secondly, the bill is contingent on Wisconsin not losing its federal highway money if the drinking age is reduced to 19. Current federal law dictates that any state with a drinking age lower than 21 can lose 8 percent of federal highway funding. WGN indicates that would be a $53.7 million reduction just for this year.

If you’re under 21 and want to have a beer, it is technically legal in Wisconsin. Wisconsin law states that those under the legal drinking age can be served, possess, or consume alcohol as long as they are with a parent, legal guardian, or spouse who is of legal drinking age

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram