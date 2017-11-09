U2, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, tUnE-yArDs. New Noise at Nine – Thursday 11/9/2017

By Ryan Arnold
Filed Under: new music, New Noise at Nine, U2
Photo: Anton Corbijn

U2 is out with Songs of Experience on December 1 and in Chicago on May 22. Listen to XRT this weekend for goodies from U2 that we’ll be doling out. tUnE-yArDs, under the direction of Merrill Garbus, brings the first new music since 2014, too. Catch tUnE-yArDs at Thalia Hall in March.  Follow 93XRT on Spotify to listen to everything we played on this week’s show.

If you’re digging what you’re hearing on New Noise at Nine, see a live show and buy music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.    Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks and let me know what you find!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

