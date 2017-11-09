Laurie S. From Cary

I’m a recently retired special education teacher and have been listening to XRT since the late 80’s.

3 favorite bands: Led Zeppelin, Bruce, Queen

Last great concert I saw: Queen

I’m so excited to be the listener of the day on Thursday!!!!

Other fascinating facts about me would include:

I’ve been married to my hubby Mark for 29 years. We have 2 daughters – Allie and Megan who have grown up listening to XRT!

I started out in college as a music major (singing and piano) until I discovered that I really didn’t care to perform in front of other people. That caused the change in course of study to special education. I recently retired from School District U-46 in Elgin where I worked managing a restaurant/classroom where we focused on developing the characteristics of becoming a good worker in all of our students.

I love to be outside, but not so much in the winter. Give me a warm sunny day where I can be out in the boat on the Fox River, listening to “my best friend in the whole world” and I’m good to go.

I’m an amateur genealogist which I guess means that I love looking for dead people.

I have 2 “favorite” sayings to pass on to folks throughout the day: “stay out of trouble” and “it’s great to be alive” both of which are words to live by.

Enter for your next chance to be our Loyal Listener of the Day!