By Scott T. Sterling

A Foo Fighters fan in Champaign, IL, got the thrill of a lifetime when he was pulled onstage during a recent show to lead the band in a cover of Rush’s 1981 classic, “Tom Sawyer.”

The fan, Mike Carpenter, handles the moment impressively, nailing the lyrics and even pumping the crowd up to sing along.

