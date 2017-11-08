The Christkindlmarket Is Coming To The Park At Wrigley

The Christkindlmarket is a Chicagoland staple with locations downtown at Daley Plaza and in Naperville.

This year, the market expands to new territory. The Park at Wrigley!

The German market will feature signature mugs, Glühwein, apple cider, hot chocolate, baked cheeses, roasted nuts, toffee, pastries and more. Plus, you get beautiful Wrigley Field as your backdrop.

Additionally, there’ll be an ice rink opening up at the Park this winter from Friday, November 24, 2017 – Sunday, February 25, 2018.

For more information, head on over to ParkatWrigley.com.

Christkindlmarket at the Park Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours:

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

