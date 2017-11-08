Paul B. From Odwego

I’m a Web Consultant and have been listening to 93XRT for 30 years.

3 favorite bands: Mumford and Sons, Peter Gabriel, U2

Last great concert I saw: Grateful Dead at Soldier Field 1992

I have lived within the XRT listening area all of my life, except for a couple years in college and a year in Kentucky. My childhood was spent in Hinsdale and I currently have been living in Oswego for the last 15 years. I’m married with 4 children ranging from 10 to 19 years old.

I began listening the XRT in 1997 when I was a junior is high school. About that time I remember driving in a car with a buddy while WXRT was playing on the radio. He asked me what radio station was playing. When I responded, “WXRT”. He responded, “That’s the station older people listen to.” I replied, “You mean, ‘mature rock connoisseurs’”.

I remember when Lin Brehmer first started at XRT. I wasn’t used to his style and thought he was a little cheesy, but that didn’t last long. Now, I’m always disappointed when I turn on the morning show and find that he is on vacation or off for another reason.

When Frank E. Lee retired, I remember thinking to myself that I’ve listen to Frank E. Lee’s voice more than any other voice in my life.

Teri Hemmert is like an old friend, comforting and familiar. Breakfast with the Beatles is a tradition in our house.

After 11 year on XRT, I still think of Jason Thomas as the new DJ.

My 19 year old daughter has been listening to XRT for the last couple of years. I’m proud of her discerning taste in rock music.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s I was able to see many great concerts in Chicago. It was hard to pick to most memorable. Since having kids, a job, and a mortgage, I haven’t seen a great concert in a long time. However, I think the last great concert was the Grateful Dead at Soldier Field on June 25, 1992. Our seats were on the 50 yard line, in the middle of the field. It was great seeing Steve Miller open. I had seen The Steve Miller Band several times, but it was special to see Steve Miller open for the Dead.

