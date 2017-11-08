Got Any XRT Relics? We Want To See Them!

Earlier this week my friend Charlie sent me this fantastic Morrissey sticker he found at his Dad’s house. In the spirit of Loyal Listener Month, I’m wondering what other awesome XRT swag you guys have acquired over the years. Got an old XRT shirt, hat, poster, sticker, koozie, or ticket stub? Tweet it at me @emmamacXRT and XRT @93XRT with #loyalist, and we’ll show you some love!

And don’t forget to enter to be our Loyal Listener of the Day! Every day throughout the month of November we will declare one faithful XRT listener the “XRT Loyal Listener of the Day” and give them a shout out on the air and our social media pages. We will also award them a limited edition 93XRT Bluetooth speaker and the brand new XRT “Music Lover” t-shirt. Plus one lucky winner will score a $2,000 Stub Hub gift card, so they can attend the upcoming concerts or events of their choice.

Enter to be the XRT Loyal Listener of the Day here!

And don’t forget to show us your XRT relics!

