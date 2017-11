Jack White fans have been eagerly waiting for new material ever since his 2014 album Lazaretto. As it’s often said, patience is a virtue.

At the Making Vinyl Conference, Jack White told Billboard his new album is “practically done, just some finishing touches. It’s a bizarre one. I’ve just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.”

The album is expected to be released in the first half of 2018.

