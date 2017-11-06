THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Shame – “Concrete”

Shame are a band that “formed in the playgrounds of South London” and when they perform live “it’s not about standing onstage and singing pretty love songs. It’s about confrontation, energy, adrenaline and anarchy.” Sometimes you just have to let the press release do the talking and sometimes you need a bunch of teenagers to come along and remind you that rock ‘n’ roll can be at its best when it’s a little out of control. Looking at their tour dates, we won’t be seeing them here in Chicago in 2017, but perhaps not too long after their full-length debut drops in 2018 we’ll get to experience the “anarchy” for ourselves.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

MGMT – “Little Dark Age” (Columbia)

Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Miguel – “Told You So” (Bystorm Entertainment/RCA)

Bully – “Kills to Be Resistant” (Sub Pop)

Rostam – “Bike Dream” (Nonesuch)

King Krule – “Half Man Half Shark” (True Panther/XL)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

Julien Baker – “Turn Out the Lights” (Matador)

(break)

Quicksand – “Warm and Low” (Epitaph)

Tourist – “Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)” (Monday)

Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)

11pm

Young Fathers – “Lord” (Ninja Tune)

Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back” (Mute)

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

(break)

Tennis – “No Exit” (Mutually Detrimental)

Porches – “Find Me” (Domino)

tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands” (4AD)

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

(break)

Hookworms – “Negative Space” (Domino)

U.S. Girls – “Mad As Hell” (4AD)

Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)

Pinegrove – “Intrepid” (Run For Cover)