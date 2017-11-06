Saturday Morning Flashback: 1983 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

Update: 93XRT’s Saturday Morning Flashback will air from 9 AM – 12 PM beginning this Saturday with host Johnny Mars

Our trip back to the middle of the rock era went smoothly with no cause and effect violations to speak of (although big hair appears to have made a comeback) and we celebrated a great year in music with traditional rock, some rootsy throwbacks, a tasty electro cover by Robert Palmer, and even a couple of Old Testament inspired numbers. Here’s the playlist from 1983:

“Come Dancing” by the Kinks

“True Love-Part II” by X

“Far Post” by Robert Plant

“Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics

“Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Pale Shelter” by Tears For Fears

“Lawyers in Love” by Jackson Browne

“The One Thing” by INXS

“Memphis” by Joe Jackson

“Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks

“Make a Circuit With Me” by Polecats

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

“Our House” by Madness

“Suddenly Last Summer” by the Motels

“Seconds” by U2

“Oblivious” by Aztec Camera

“Undercover of the Night” by the Rolling Stones

“Eyes Without a Face” by Billy Idol

“Buffalo Soldier” by Bob Marley and the Wailers

“You Are in My System” by Robert Palmer

“China Girl” by David Bowie

“Talk About the Passion” by R.E.M.

“Riding With the King” by John Hiatt

“Slippery People” by Talking Heads

“IN a Big Country” by Big Country

“Slipping Away” by Dave Edmunds

“I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman

“Synchronicity II” by the Police

“The Walls Came Down” by the Call

“Bang the Drum All Day” by Todd Rundgren

“Blister in the Sun” by Violent Femmes

“It Can Happen” by Yes

“Belly of the Whale” by Burning Sensations