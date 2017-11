Fans in Paso Robles, CA hoping to wrap up their weekend with a Morrissey concert were left disappointed as the concert never took place.

According to Stereogum, Morrissey postponed his concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre because it was too cold and the venue’s onstage heating system wasn’t working.

Watch fans react to the announcement below. As you’d expect, it contains explicit language.

In True #Morrissey fashion… Heaven knows I’m miserable now. A post shared by Glen Tufuga-Neel (@glenxtufuga) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Morrissey is scheduled to perform at the Riviera Theatre on November 25.

