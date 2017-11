Breakfast With The Beatles – November 5, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Drive My Car

Elton John W/John Lennon – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Little Monsters – And Your Bird Can Sing

Ringo – Standing Still

Cassandra Wilson – Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Paul – Waterfalls

Roxy Music – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

The Beatles – Thank You Girl (Unechoed Stereo)

Foo Fighters – Band On The Run

The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide

9 AM

The Beatles – Revolution

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 9)

Paul – Too Many People

The Beatles – From Me To You

Herb Alpert – All My Loving

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (1/8/69 Early Rehearsal)

George – Cloud Nine

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

Bloody Beetroots W/ Paul Mccartney & Youth – Out Of Sight

John – (Just Like) Starting Over

Lenny Kravitz – Cold Turkey

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – NOVEMBER 5, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – A TRIBUTE TO AMERICA’S VETERANS – FRIDAY, 7 PM – LAKE PARK HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM, 500 W. BRYN MAWR AVE, ROSELLE – ALL AGES – BENEFIT FOR VETERALS SERVICES

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 PM – FUNDRAISER FOR ST. ARCHANGEL MICHAEL CHURCH – SERBIAN SOCIAL CENTER, 18550 S. STONEY ISLAND AVE, LANSING (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – BALLYDOYLE PUB, 5157 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM

ROCKETBOAT – 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE TO SGT PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10:30 PM – TONIC ROOM, 2447 N. HALSTED, CHICAGO

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET – 21+

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 1494 SPRING HILL MALL, NEXT TO SEARS, DUNDEE – 21+ – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 1:30 TILL 5:30 PM – BLUE CHIP CASINO @ ROCKS LOUNGE, 777 BLUE CHIP DRIVE, MICHIGAN CITY, IND

CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSE ON THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – TRITON COLLEGE – STARTING NOVEMBER 2 – FOR MORE INFORMATION GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

