Janeen P. From Bridgeport

I work for the State Of Illinois downtown.

I’ve listened to Wxrt forever since the 70’s, 80’s onwards

3 favorite bands: My fave Bands Bryan Ferry solo and with Roxy Music, Chris Isaak, the Finnish band HIM

Last great concert she saw: My favorite concert is every time Bryan Ferry comes to town, it’s a must! I remember him at the Uptown Theatre for the In Your Mind Tour. Coming out all suave and cool and by the end a sweaty mess getting into the music with the cigarette hanging out of his mouth. I also remember a group of young ladies in the audience wearing these vintage dresses with little white gloves on. My most recent Fave Bryan Ferry fave moment was seeing him being interviewed at the Museum of Contemporary Art during the David Bowie exhibit. That was a once in a lifetime event!

My brother Glenn who since passed was the person who most influenced my taste in music. I went to listening to the Archie’s to first hearing Stairway to Heaven on XRT and never looking back! I remember going to the Korvettes store in Oak Lawn buying the latest Roxy Music albums. I went from seeing David Cassidy at the Arie Crown on a Friday nite to seeing Alice Cooper the next nite at the Amphitheatre. That was a musical game changer!

