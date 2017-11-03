Jack White Promises Next Record Will Be “Good Gardening Or Roofing Music”

Jack White was tapped by Interview Magazine to sit down for a conversation with Gary Oldman about his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film Darkest Hour.

The interview itself is well worth your time and provides a keen insight into the minds of two creatives as they discuss what drives them.

In the beginning of the interview, White drops this little nugget about his new album,

“I’ve been recording in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville. I’ve never recorded in New York or L.A. before. I tried to go to some new places and meet musicians I’ve never met before, and see if I could get to a new place. I’m getting somewhere. I’ll send you something. It’s good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music. I’m trying to think of some good activities that people haven’t written songs for yet.”

There you have it!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram