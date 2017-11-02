Southwest Airlines Will Be Holding In-Flight Concerts

No matter the entertainment options, flying has never been a particularly fun activity.

Southwest Airlines has turned to a new mechanism to try and give it the edge over other airlines when it comes to customers entertainment choices. Live music!

Billboard reports that the airline has teamed up with Warner Music Nashville to continue to host a series of in-flight pop-up concerts featuring Warner Music Nashville artists.

The performances started back in 2011 as the Live at 35 series, but the positive reception of the shows allowed the two brands to announce an official partnership.

For those opposed to the idea, don’t worry, Southwest Airlines said it’ll only be on 20 or so flights this year.

If you do happen to be on one of the 20 or so flights a year with a #LiveAt35, we hope you enjoy it! — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 27, 2017

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram