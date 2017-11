After a long wait, details have finally emerged about U2’s latest album Songs Of Experience.

The record is due out on December 1st and to celebrate, U2 have announced a North American tour next May & June.

U2 will make their return to Chicago on May 22nd as they will perform at the United Center. Tickets for the show will go on sale November 20th and will come with a copy of their new album Songs Of Experience with each ticket purchased.