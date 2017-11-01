Songs About the Radio for XRT Loyalists

Happy Listener Appreciation Month, XRT Listeners! In the spirit of giving thanks during the month of November, we at XRT want to thank you, our loyal listeners! Each weekday, we will declare one faithful XRT listener the “Loyal Listener of the Day” and give you a shout out on the air, a limited edition 93XRT Bluetooth speaker and the brand new XRT “Music Lover” t-shirt. Plus one lucky grand prize winner will score a $2,000 Stub Hub gift card, so you can attend the upcoming concerts of your choice!

Even more, we’re sending our Promotions Team out around town to give out XRT “Music Lover” t-shirts. Tune in daily to find out where you can pick up a limited edition t-shirt at locations across Chicago all month long.

With all of this appreciation going on, I thought I’d dig up a few songs that show some love to the radio.

What songs am I missing? Tweet at me at @emmamacXRT.

“Radio, Radio” – Elvis Costello

You better listen to the radio.



“On The Radio” – Cheap Trick

Hey, mister on the radio, please play my favorite song



“Dashboard” – Modest Mouse

The dashboard melted but we still have the radio



“Let’s Dance” – David Bowie

Let’s dance to the song they’re playin’ on the radio



“Caravan” – Van Morrison

Turn up your radio and let me hear the song



“Radio Cure” – Wilco



“Radio Nowhere” – Bruce Springsteen

This is radio nowhere, is there anybody alive out there?



“Radio Head” – Talking Heads

Baby your mind is a radio, got a receiver inside my head…



“Where It’s At” – Beck



“This is Radio Clash” – The Clash



“Radio Song” – R.E.M.



“Radio” – Sylvan Esso

While the world melts on down we’re so happy to be listening to our radio



“Video Killed the Radio Star” – The Buggles



“Mexican Radio” – Wall of Voodoo



“Cold To See Clear” – Nada Surf

Whatever I do the radio took me, the radio radio made me. What can I do but dream?



“You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” – Joni Mitchell



“Do You Remember Rock ‘N Roll Radio” – The Ramones



“Roadrunner” – The Modern Lovers

Got the radio on.

