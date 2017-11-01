Kristina L. From Batavia

I work as a Sales Analyst for the best craft beer distributor in the Chicagoland area, perks are pretty sweet!

Been a listener over 25+ years (gonna give up my age if I admit more). I’ve been listening to Lin every morning on my way to work forever!

3 Favorites Bands:
Yikes that is hard! Led Zepplin, The Doors, St. Vincent. Been liking so much of the new stuff lately!”
Favorite Concert:
I NEED to see more concerts for sure! One of the best was Robert Plant sometime in the 90’s!

