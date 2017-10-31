Gorillaz Share New Song ‘Garage Palace’ Featuring Little Simz

By Scott T. Sterling

Damon Albarn and his cartoon cohorts Gorillaz are back, and they’ve brought British rapper Little Simz along for the ride.

Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Garage Palace,” taken from the vinyl box set of the outfit’s latest album, Humanz, which features 14 bonus tracks.

“I just was really struck by her kind of individualism,” Albarn said of working with Little Simz during an interview with Zane Lowe (via Pitchfork). “She’s just not part of a scene, which is great for her.”

“Garage Palace” comes with a music video that doubles as an “8-bit video game visualizer.”

