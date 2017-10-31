Everything Now! Check Out Last Night’s Arcade Fire Setlist

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 13 years since the release of Arcade Fire’s debut album Funeral, but it’s joyfully obvious when they perform live. Last night at the United Center the 9-piece band performed in-the-round, seamlessly weaving around the stage, trading instruments and playing off of each other’s energy. The boxing ring stage was an epicenter of nostalgia and innovation that was cherished by the audience; fans eager to hear the new album Everything Now and bask in the old songs that made us fall in love with the band years ago.

Check out the setlist for the show below:

1. Everything Now

2. Signs of Life

3. Rebellion (Lies)

4. Here Comes the Night Time

5. No Cars Go

6. Electric Blue

7. Put Your Money on Me

8. Neon Bible

9. We Used to Wait

10. Intervention

11. Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

12. The Suburbs

13. The Suburbs (Continued)

14. Ready to Start

15. Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

16. Reflektor

17. Afterlife

18. Creature Comfort

19. Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:

We Don’t Deserve Love

Everything Now (Continued)

Wake Up

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.