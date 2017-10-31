Everything Now! Check Out Last Night’s Arcade Fire Setlist

By Emma Mac
Arcade Fire perform at the United Center as part of the Infinite Content Tour, October 30th, 2017. (Photo: Emma Mac)

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 13 years since the release of Arcade Fire’s debut album Funeral, but it’s joyfully obvious when they perform live. Last night at the United Center the 9-piece band performed in-the-round, seamlessly weaving around the stage, trading instruments and playing off of each other’s energy. The boxing ring stage was an epicenter of nostalgia and innovation that was cherished by the audience; fans eager to hear the new album Everything Now and bask in the old songs that made us fall in love with the band years ago.

Check out the setlist for the show below:

1. Everything Now
2. Signs of Life
3. Rebellion (Lies)
4. Here Comes the Night Time
5. No Cars Go
6. Electric Blue
7. Put Your Money on Me
8. Neon Bible
9. We Used to Wait
10. Intervention
11. Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)
12. The Suburbs
13. The Suburbs (Continued)
14. Ready to Start
15. Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
16. Reflektor
17. Afterlife
18. Creature Comfort
19. Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:
We Don’t Deserve Love
Everything Now (Continued)
Wake Up

