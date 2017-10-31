Chrissie Hynde Cuts Pretenders Concert Short After Spotting Camera Phones In Audience

Pretenders fans in Dubai were left with a sour taste in their mouth as Chrissie Hynde cursed out the audience and stormed off stage after spotting fans using their camera phones.

The Pretenders posted signs in the venue telling people not to use their phones while the band is on stage. That didn’t work out so well as Chrissie Hynde called out people in the audience after spotting people using their phones just one song into their set (via Stereogum).

A concertgoer said Hynde told the crowd to ‘stop using your f&#*$%@ phones, stick ‘em up you’re c#&@’.”

He added, “approximately three or four songs in, she stopped singing during one song and said that she ‘ain’t Lady Gaga or Katy Perry, so if you wanna use your f$&#^%! phones, go and see them, we are a rock band’.”

Hynde eventually stormed off the stage and told the audience to “take a picture of that” after cocking her leg.

Earlier this month, Hynde posted an apology for her attitude towards camera phones on the band’s recent UK tour.

Contains explicit language

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram