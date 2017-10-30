The Perfect Halloween Soundtrack, Courtesy of John Carpenter

As host and curator of Monday night new music program THE BIG BEAT, I’m always trying to stay of top of the new music that’s sent my way via email and the U.S.P.S. and a couple of years ago an interesting album came my way from John Carpenter. Yes, that John Carpenter. It was his debut studio album titled Lost Themes and while the title of the album isn’t literal (they are not lost themes from the movies that he often scored himself), it sure as hell sounds like music that would be at home in one of his films. Lost Themes and the followup, Lost Themes II, popped into my head last night as we were carving pumpkins at home. My wife said that we should put some Halloween music on. John Carpenter to the rescue. If you need some creepy, dark, atmospheric music to set the scene for visiting trick or treaters, Lost Themes and Lost Themes II are your jams…