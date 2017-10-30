THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands”

Merrill Garbus has announced the release date for her fourth album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, and that’s January 19. She’ll be touring in support of the album and the Chicago date is March 3 at Thalia Hall (tickets here). I don’t know if she’ll be selling hugs post-show as she did at Lincoln Hall several years ago, but either way, it’s always a blast to see her perform and we hope to see you there in early March.

On to the rest of this week’s picks!

10pm

Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)

Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)

U.S. Girls – “Mad As Hell” (4AD)

(break)

Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)

Lawrence Rothman – “Jordan (feat. Kristin Kontrol)” (Downtown)

Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back” (Mute)

Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)

LCD Soundsystem – “how do you sleep?” (DFA/Columbia)

(break)

Porches – “Find Me” (Domino)

Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)

Citizen – “Jet” (Run For Cover)

11pm

tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands” (4AD)

Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)

Oliver – “Chemicals (feat. MNDR)” (Interscope)

(break)

Blis. – “Take Me Home” (Sargent House)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe” (Ribbon Music)

Tourist – “Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)” (Monday)

King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)

MGMT – “Little Dark Age” (Columbia)

(break)

Walter Lukens – “Don’t Wanna Be Lonely (Don’t Wanna Leave You Alone)” (Modern Outsider)

John Maus – “Teenage Witch” (Ribbon Music)

Julien Baker – “Turn Out the Lights” (Matador)