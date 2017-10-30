THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands”

Merrill Garbus has announced the release date for her fourth album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, and that’s January 19. She’ll be touring in support of the album and the Chicago date is March 3 at Thalia Hall (tickets here). I don’t know if she’ll be selling hugs post-show as she did at Lincoln Hall several years ago, but either way, it’s always a blast to see her perform and we hope to see you there in early March.
On to the rest of this week’s picks!
10pm
Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)
Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)
U.S. Girls – “Mad As Hell” (4AD)
(break)
Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending” (Domino)
Lawrence Rothman – “Jordan (feat. Kristin Kontrol)” (Downtown)
Fever Ray – “To the Moon and Back” (Mute)
Typhoon – “Rorschach” (Roll Call)
LCD Soundsystem – “how do you sleep?” (DFA/Columbia)
(break)
Porches – “Find Me” (Domino)
Frightened Rabbit – “Roadless” (Canvasback)
Citizen – “Jet” (Run For Cover)
11pm
tUnE-yArDs – “Look At Your Hands” (4AD)
Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger) (feat. Angel Olsen)” (Glassnote)
Oliver – “Chemicals (feat. MNDR)” (Interscope)
(break)
Blis. – “Take Me Home” (Sargent House)
Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)
Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe” (Ribbon Music)
Tourist – “Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)” (Monday)
King Krule – “Dum Surfer” (True Panther/XL)
MGMT – “Little Dark Age” (Columbia)
(break)
Walter Lukens – “Don’t Wanna Be Lonely (Don’t Wanna Leave You Alone)” (Modern Outsider)
John Maus – “Teenage Witch” (Ribbon Music)
Julien Baker – “Turn Out the Lights” (Matador)