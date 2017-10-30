Playlist And Audio For Local Anesthetic’s History of Chicago Funk and Soul (Chapter 12)

By Richard Milne
Our guest DJ/instructor/Chicago r&b sommelier, Dante Carfagna, dropped by armed with what he deemed the “quintessential Chicago 45s from 1965-1975”. He did not disappoint. Here is our final chapter in Local Anesthetic‘s decade long “History of Chicago Funk and Soul”. Enjoy.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – October 29, 2017 with special guest Dante Carfagna:

  • Gene Chandler “Here Come the Tears”
  • The Creations “A Dream”
  • Renaldo Domino “Not Too Cool to Cry”
  • Judson Moore “Everybody Push and Pull”
  • The Si-Berians “This is the Ending of Our Love”
  • Pamoja “Oooh Baby”
  • Curtis Mayfield “Right on for the Darkness”
