Playlist And Audio For Local Anesthetic’s History of Chicago Funk and Soul (Chapter 12)

Our guest DJ/instructor/Chicago r&b sommelier, Dante Carfagna, dropped by armed with what he deemed the “quintessential Chicago 45s from 1965-1975”. He did not disappoint. Here is our final chapter in Local Anesthetic‘s decade long “History of Chicago Funk and Soul”. Enjoy.

Local Anesthetic Playlist – October 29, 2017 with special guest Dante Carfagna: Gene Chandler “Here Come the Tears”

The Creations “A Dream”

Renaldo Domino “Not Too Cool to Cry”

Judson Moore “Everybody Push and Pull”

The Si-Berians “This is the Ending of Our Love”

Pamoja “Oooh Baby”

Curtis Mayfield “Right on for the Darkness”