Now that baseball season has wrapped up for the Cubs, a new season can begin at Wrigley Field.

Construction season!

Wrigley Aerials tweeted out the below image of the current state of Wrigley Field showing large sections of seats missing along the right and left field lines

Missing: Right and Left field seats. If found please return to Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/OngMmufNi6 — Wrigley Aerials (@WrigleyAerials) October 30, 2017

Take an overhead view of the entire park below.

Another baseball season ends, another construction season begins at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/Uk95MIrdVR — Wrigley Aerials (@WrigleyAerials) October 29, 2017

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram