Linkin Park Debut ‘Looking for an Answer’ in Chester Bennington’s Memory

By Hayden Wright

During Saturday’s emotional tribute concert for Chester Bennington, Linkin Park and guests played some old favorites like “I Miss You” and “What I’ve Done.” During the show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl, bandmate Mike Shinoda also debuted “Looking for an Answer,” a new track dedicated to Bennington’s memory. The Linkin Park frontman, 41, took his own life in July.

“There’s an emptiness tonight / A hole that wasn’t there before,” the song opens. “And I keep reaching for the light / But I can’t find it anymore.”

Shinoda played the song solo sitting at a keyboard. The simple melody and elegant arrangement made for one of the night’s most emotional moments.

“Is there sunshine where you are? / The way there was when you were here / ‘Cause I’m just sitting in the dark / In disbelief that this is real.”

Guest appearances at the concert included Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Steve Aoki, Bring me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Julia Michaels.

“Tonight is about remembering our friend and his powerful voice and his generous spirit, and how he inspired all of us,” Shinoda said at the top of the show.

Watch Shinoda perform “Looking for an Answer” here: