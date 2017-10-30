Jim James Announces “Tribute To 2” with Pet Sounds Cover

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James has just announced, “Tribute To 2”, a new covers album with Jim’s takes on songs ranging from Brian Wilson, Sonny and Cher, ELP, early 20th Century standards and the late Chicagoan Diane Izzo.

The songs were recorded over a period of years in different places, with different gear and varied instrumentation.

James says by recording the songs he tried to bring himself peace during rough times, make himself laugh or just try to have fun. He hopes listeners, “can relate and enjoy the journey of these tough times and hopefully in times of peace and love as well.”

Tribute To 2 is due December 8th via ATO records who also will re-release 2009’s Tribute 2, a collection of Jim doing George Harrison songs.

Today, James shared the first song, his version of Brian Wilson’s “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” from the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, with a inspiration from Issac Hayes’ take on “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”

Jim explains:

“It gave me the idea to unite the music of these two different worlds,” explains James. “I believe that if people really listened, they would love so much music outside of the genre they normally listen to – and that alone could start to unite people. I had just written liner notes for a re-release of Hot Buttered Soul and was lucky enough to get my hands on the multi-track recordings of the album. So, I ripped apart ‘By the Time I Get to Phoenix’ and put it back together again as ‘I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times.'”

Check it out here: