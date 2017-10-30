Jazz Transfusion Playlist October29,2017

song-artist
The Magician-Return To Forever
Sorcerer-Michael Shrieve
Meeting Of The Spirits-John McLaughlin
The Chicken-Brian Bromberg
High Horse-Bonerama
Big Foot-Bela Fleck
Mr. Miyake-Larry Coryell
A Creature Of Many Faces-Brecker Brothers
Blues For Dracula-Philly Joe Jones
If I Only Had A Brain-Richie Cole
El Nino-Pat Martino
Witchcraft-John Abercrombie/Don Thompson
The Skeleton In The Closet-Louis Armstrong
Puppet Master-Dave Potter
Hop, Skip And A Thump-Oregon
On The Street Where You Live-Mike LeDonne
Inner Glimpse-Bob Ferrel
Halloween Spooks-Lambert,Hendricks and Ross
