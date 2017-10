Dave Grohl will be filling in as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live as Kimmel prepares for his son’s second heart surgery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grohl, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, and Shaquille O’Neal will be guest hosts on the late night TV show this week.

You can catch Grohl hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live this Tuesday night. His guests include Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper, who will perform that evening as well.

