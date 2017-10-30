Dave Grohl Set to Guest-Host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rock renaissance man Dave Grohl is set to pull out yet another skill from his extensive resumé of abilities: guest-hosting a late-night talk show.

The Foo Fighters’ frontman will serve as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow night (Oct. 31), with guests Kristen Bell and shock-rock legend Alice Cooper, who will also perform. We’d bet cash money that Grohl will be part of Cooper’s performance, because that’s what he does. The man rocks for a living.

Grohl is just one of a series of guest-hosts sitting in for Kimmel this week, as the late-night star prepares for his infant son to have heart surgery.

“As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold,” said a show rep (via THR). “Jimmy is very grateful to Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence for filling his very small shoes as guest host this week while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other.”